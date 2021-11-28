Short Interest in 12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Expands By 1,859.7%

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, an increase of 1,859.7% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,674,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of 12 ReTech stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. 12 ReTech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

