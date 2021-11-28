Short Interest in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Rises By 693.3%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 693.3% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ANZU opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANZU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

