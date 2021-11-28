Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Decreases By 95.9%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASX stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $2.5298 per share. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

