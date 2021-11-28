Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Rises By 237.4%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,363,100 shares, an increase of 237.4% from the October 31st total of 404,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,631.0 days.

BKIMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bankinter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

