Short Interest in CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Grows By 1,266.7%

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 1,266.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CSRLF opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. CSR has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $4.02.

Get CSR alerts:

About CSR

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.