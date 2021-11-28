Short Interest in Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Declines By 75.7%

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the October 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,509,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GRST traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,747,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,822,770. Ethema Health has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers.

