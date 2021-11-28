Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Decreases By 77.7%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the October 31st total of 390,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Exagen by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 658,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exagen by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 324,932 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 9,833.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 302,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 269.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exagen by 130.4% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 221,095 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.42. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

