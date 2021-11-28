Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Drops By 77.7%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the October 31st total of 390,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $178.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.42. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XGN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Exagen by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 658,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exagen by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 324,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exagen by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exagen by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exagen by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 221,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

