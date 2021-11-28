Short Interest in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Grows By 338.0%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, an increase of 338.0% from the October 31st total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,364,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after purchasing an additional 346,403 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after buying an additional 453,098 shares during the period.

