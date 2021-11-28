Short Interest in Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Rises By 1,450.0%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MRPLY opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.23. Mr Price Group has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Get Mr Price Group alerts:

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.