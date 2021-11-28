Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Drops By 79.9%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the October 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $884,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Nocturne Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. Nocturne Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.