Short Interest in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) Decreases By 68.6%

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the October 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTEC stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

