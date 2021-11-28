Short Interest in Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Rises By 249.4%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 249.4% from the October 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Mutual in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:ODMUF traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $1.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Old Mutual has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

