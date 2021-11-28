Short Interest in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Increases By 2,424.1%

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a growth of 2,424.1% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Shares of PHIC stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Population Health Investment has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHIC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,593,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,456 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 196,953 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.