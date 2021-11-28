Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Rises By 4,600.0%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRDSY shares. Cheuvreux raised Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale raised Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prada in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

OTCMKTS PRDSY opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. Prada has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

