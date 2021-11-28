Short Interest in Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Declines By 80.6%

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLBD remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 246,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,175. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Real Brands has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc is a Brand Building company in the Hemp-Derived CBD Industry. It develops consumer products in the following categories: smokables, edibles, and topicals. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

