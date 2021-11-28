Short Interest in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Declines By 91.4%

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the October 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

