Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Expands By 489.8%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a growth of 489.8% from the October 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.41. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

