Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Increases By 332.8%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 332.8% from the October 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:HIO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.08. 197,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

