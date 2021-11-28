Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Rises By 523.8%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 523.8% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 463,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 586.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 237,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 202,909 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

NASDAQ CXSE opened at $52.87 on Friday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $81.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.