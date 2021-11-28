Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

