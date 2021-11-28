SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

SRC stock opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £539.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.06. SigmaRoc has a one year low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.