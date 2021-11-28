Signature Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $3,080.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00234334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

SIGN is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

