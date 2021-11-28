Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIMO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 117.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,412 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,641 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 286.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,308 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 122,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,887. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

