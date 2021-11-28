Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $157.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.96. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $155.34 and a 12-month high of $162.80.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.15 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

