SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 582.4% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEAU opened at $10.56 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 6.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 199,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.