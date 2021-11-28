Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 15th

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a payout ratio of 101.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $23.74 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.