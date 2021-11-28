Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Shares Purchased by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN opened at $47.04 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

