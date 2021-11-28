SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.85 Million

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report $120.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.40 million and the lowest is $118.89 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $108.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $492.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.29 million to $520.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $496.24 million, with estimates ranging from $481.04 million to $515.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.63. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.