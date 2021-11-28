Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces — Dividend of $0.50

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,662 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.79% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $45,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

