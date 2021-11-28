Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$37.17 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$23.68 and a 12 month high of C$41.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,531.25.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

