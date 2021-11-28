SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.09) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.34% from the stock’s current price.

SLM Solutions Group stock opened at €15.28 ($17.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.70 and a 200-day moving average of €18.51. The company has a market cap of $324.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22. SLM Solutions Group has a one year low of €12.76 ($14.50) and a one year high of €24.50 ($27.84).

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

