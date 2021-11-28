SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.09) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.34% from the stock’s current price.
SLM Solutions Group stock opened at €15.28 ($17.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.70 and a 200-day moving average of €18.51. The company has a market cap of $324.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22. SLM Solutions Group has a one year low of €12.76 ($14.50) and a one year high of €24.50 ($27.84).
About SLM Solutions Group
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.