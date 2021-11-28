SnowGem Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001135 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 214.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

