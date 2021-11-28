Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAB opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.