Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Raised to €25.50 at Berenberg Bank

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SCGLY. BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($26.14) to €25.00 ($28.41) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($20.45) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($38.64) to €36.00 ($40.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

