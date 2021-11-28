Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTMO opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at $234,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

