SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $106.64

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.64 and last traded at $106.65, with a volume of 88953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day moving average is $109.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

