SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.04

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 2320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 801.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the period.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

