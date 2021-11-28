SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 8.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $116.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.24. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.