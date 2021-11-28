Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,214 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for 1.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 765.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 67,164 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,758,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $90.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

