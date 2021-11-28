Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 17,000 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after buying an additional 685,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,860,000 after buying an additional 457,733 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,903,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of WES stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.74. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $23.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

