Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,822 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21,422.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $66,579,000 after acquiring an additional 154,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $181.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.85 and its 200 day moving average is $163.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.59 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

