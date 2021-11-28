Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $558,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:MO opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

