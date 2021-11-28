Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,197,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after acquiring an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after acquiring an additional 381,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after acquiring an additional 258,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $114.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.