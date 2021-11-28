Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STXB shares. Piper Sandler lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $46,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

