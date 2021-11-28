Sportcash One (SCONEX) Market Capitalization Hits $497,165.37

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $497,165.37 and approximately $5,019.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sportcash One has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00062022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00075431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00100987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.76 or 0.07471475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,417.73 or 1.00495621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

