Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.06 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. 1,343,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,908. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $29.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

