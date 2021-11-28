Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 11,755 Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 107.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,606 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 48,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

