Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $45,000 in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dragon Victory International by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYL stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Dragon Victory International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

