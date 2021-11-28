Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 15,956 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in XpresSpa Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 354,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 540,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 140,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the second quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.62 on Friday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

XpresSpa Group Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

